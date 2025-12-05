Luigi Mangione back in court for 4th day of evidence suppression hearing

National News
Aaron Katersky, Tonya Simpson, and Peter Charalambous, ABC News
December 5, 2025
 Luigi Mangione appears for a suppression of evidence hearing in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan Criminal Court on December 4, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Curtis Means-Pool/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- Luigi Mangione returns to court Friday for a fourth day of an evidence suppression hearing in the state case charging him with murdering United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a New York City sidewalk last year.

Testimony is expected to include two Altoona, Pennsylvania, patrolmen who were among more than a dozen officers at the McDonald's where Mangione was arrested following the shooting. 

One of them, Christy Wasser, is seen on body camera footage searching Mangione's backpack and, later, is heard saying, "there's a weapon."

The defense is trying to exclude the contents of the backpack from Mangione's trial, arguing police had no warrant and no reason to even touch it.

"He never acted belligerent, did he?" defense attorney Jacob Kaplan asked Patrolman Tyler Frye during Thursday's proceedings. "No," Frye answered. 

"He never attempted to open is backpack at the McDonald's, did he?" Kaplan asked.  "No," the patrolman responded.

The bag contained what prosecutors have described as the means and the motive for the alleged crime.  Prosecutor says police retrieved a 3D-printed pistol used to kill Thompson and a notebook in which Mangione allegedly wrote, "The target is insurance. It checks every box."

The hearing is expected to continue well into next week, though the judge on Thursday told both sides they were being "duplicative" and said that's "not helping your case."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Coldest temperatures of the season hit Midwest, Northeast

Kenton Gewecke and Jon Haworth, ABC News
Dec. 5, 2025
National News

Man arrested in Florida in killing of woman in case once associated with Long Island serial murders: Sources

Aaron Katersky, ABC News
Dec. 5, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital