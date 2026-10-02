Luigi Mangione: Full body camera footage released from arrest

In this handout photo released by the Altoona Police Department, Luigi Mangione is seen in a holding cell after being taken into custody, Dec. 9, 2024, in Altoona, Pa. (Altoona Police Department via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- For the first time, the public can see the full body camera footage of Luigi Mangione’s arrest and his subsequent strip search at the Altoona Police Department in Pennsylvania.

The footage was released Friday after news outlets, including ABC News, petitioned the court.

Mangione was taken into custody in Altoona in December 2024, days after the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan. The video includes the search of Mangione's bag when he was apprehended at an Altoona McDonald's, the retrieval of the murder weapon and Mangione's transport in a squad car.

This is the first time most of the footage has been seen outside court, including a redacted version of Mangione's strip search.

The video included much of what was played during a three-week evidentiary hearing when defense attorneys argued the evidence should be suppressed. The judge decided much of it could be used but kept it under seal.

In August, Mangione pleaded guilty to two federal stalking counts in connection with Thompson's killing, and now the Manhattan district attorney's office is facing a deadline later this month to respond to Mangione's motion to dismiss the state indictment against him.

Mangione admitted to the crime in federal court in August, saying, "I used a 3-D printer to make part of a gun, and I equipped the gun with the silencer and the magazine."

"I shot Mr. Thompson in Manhattan and he died," he said, adding, "I knew what I was doing was illegal."

Mangione's sentencing in the federal case is set for Dec. 18.

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