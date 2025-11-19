Luigi Mangione must be given civilian clothes for upcoming court appearance, judge rules

Aaron Katersky, ABC News
November 19, 2025
Luigi Mangione appears for his arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Court, Dec. 23, 2024, in New York. (Curtis Mean/Pool/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- Accused killer Luigi Mangione must be given civilian clothes to wear for his court appearance next month, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

Mangione is due in a Manhattan courtroom on Dec. 1, but his attorneys said he had nothing to wear.

"Mangione is currently housed in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn and does not have civilian clothes to wear for the hearings," defense attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo wrote in a court filing.

On Wednesday, Judge Margaret Garnett ordered the Bureau of Prisons to accept "2 suits; 3 shirts; 3 sweaters; 3 pairs of pants; 5 pairs of socks; and 1 pair of shoes (without laces)" and allow Mangione to wear those items when he is brought to court.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to federal and state charges in the December 2024 shooting death of UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson.
He is due in court on the state charges and is expected to argue certain evidence should be suppressed. Judge Gregory Caro may also set a trial date.

This is not the first sartorial matter to be discussed in connection with Mangione's prosecution. Handwritten notes were secreted inside a pair of argyle socks Mangione was permitted to wear during an earlier court appearance.

At the time, prosecutors complained Mangione was given special accommodations for his "fashion needs."
 

