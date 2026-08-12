Luigi Mangione plea discussion expected Friday in federal case: Sources

Luigi Mangione attends a pretrial appearance at Manhattan Criminal Court on Aug. 11, 2026, in New York City. (David Dee Delgado/Pool/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- Prosecutors and defense lawyers in Luigi Mangione's federal case are expected to discuss a possible plea deal during a conference scheduled for federal court on Friday, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Prosecutors and defense lawyers are not commenting.

Negotiations for a possible guilty plea had also occurred prior to a hearing in June, sources said, though a deal was not reached.

If Mangione ends up pleading guilty to federal charges in connection with the 2024 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office have said they are prepared to lobby the federal judge presiding over the case for a stiff sentence.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to federal and state charges stemming from the assassination-style killing and is scheduled to stand trial beginning Sept. 8 in New York State Supreme Court and Jan. 5 in Manhattan federal court.

In its letter, the district attorney's office said it is aware of public reporting by ABC News and other outlets about Mangione's earlier contemplation of a guilty plea in the federal case.

"If a proposed federal guilty plea would operate to defeat a just outcome in the state prosecution, the People could advise the federal district court if that consequence, and the court should consider that fact in deciding whether to accept the plea, as well as any opposition by the victim's family to such a resolution," the letter said.

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