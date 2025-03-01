Luigi Mangione’s Pennsylvania attorney argues search, arrest were illegal

National News
Sasha Pezenik and Aaron Katersky, ABC News
March 1, 2025
Luigi Mangione appears at a hearing for the murder of UHC CEO Brian Thompson at Manhattan Criminal Court on February 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Curtis Means - Pool/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- A defense attorney for Luigi Mangione, the man charged with killing the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, insists a police search and arrest inside a Pennsylvania McDonald's late last year were illegal.

Mangione was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after a five-day manhunt for the suspect in the fatal shooting of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a New York City hotel on Dec. 4.

In a court filing posted to the Pennsylvania court docket Friday, Mangione's Pennsylvania attorney, Thomas Dickey, said Mangione was never properly read his rights.

Instead, Dickey said, officers from the Altoona Police Department "continued to interrogate and question the Defendant, without any reading of his Miranda Rights."

The defense lawyer also said Mangione was given "a specious and unreasonable" answer for why the officers approached him.

"At no time did the two officers indicate that Defendant was free to go; nor did they explain the reasons as to why Defendant was being detained; other than that, he looked suspicious and/or over stayed his welcome as a customer at McDonalds," Dickey wrote.

In Pennsylvania, Mangione has pleaded not guilty to charges of forgery, possession of an instrument of a crime and giving a false ID to an officer.

He has also pleaded not guilty to murder charges in New York, a case that takes precedence over the case in Pennsylvania, where court dates have been scrapped and no new dates set. Mangione also faces federal charges, including a charge of murder through the use of a firearm, which makes him eligible for the death penalty.

His New York attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, has also raised questions about Mangione's treatment in Pennsylvania custody, arguing during a recent hearing that police body camera footage indicates her client's "constitutional rights were violated."

"I think there's a very, very serious search issue in this matter, and there might be evidence that is suppressed," Agnifilo said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Drug lord accused of DEA agent’s murder appears in US court: ‘We have waited 40 years for this day’

Aaron Katersky and Meredith Deliso, ABC News
Feb. 28, 2025
National News

Man convicted of hate crime in fatal stabbing of 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy

Meredith Deliso, ABC News
Feb. 28, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital