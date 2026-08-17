Luigi Mangione’s state murder trial adjourned

National News
Aaron Katersky, Peter Charalambous and Tonya Simpson, ABC News
August 17, 2026
Luigi Mangione attends a pretrial appearance at Manhattan Criminal Court on Aug. 11, 2026, in New York City. (Steven Hirsch-Pool/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- A judge in New York on Monday gave prosecutors at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office until Oct. 9 to respond to Luigi Mangione's motion to dismiss his state murder indictment, effectively meaning that Mangione's state murder trial -- which had been set to begin on Sept. 8 -- is adjourned.

Judge Gregory Carro set Dec. 10 as the next possible court date.

Mangione is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court eight days later, on Dec. 18, and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

On Friday, Mangione pleaded guilty to both federal stalking counts in his federal case and admitted to shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024.

"I shot Mr. Thompson in Manhattan and he died," he said in court, adding, "I knew what I was doing was illegal."

Immediately following Mangione's guilty plea, his attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the charges he's facing in state court under New York's double jeopardy law.

"New York law does not permit a person to be prosecuted and punished twice for the exact same crime under a statute that governs successive prosecutions," defense attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo told reporters Friday.

Mangione pleaded not guilty in his state case and was set to go on trial on charges of murder in the second-degree, criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second-degree, and multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second-degree, third-degree and fourth-degree.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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