Luigi Mangione’s state trial tentatively scheduled for June

National News
Peter Charalambous and Tonya Simpson, ABC News
February 6, 2026
Luigi Mangione appears for a suppression of evidence hearing in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan Criminal Court on December 18, 2025 in New York City. Curtis Means-Pool/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Luigi Mangione's state murder case is tentatively scheduled to begin on June 8, Judge Gregory Carro said on Friday.

Carro said he could push the trial date to Sept. 8 if the Department of Justice decides to appeal a ruling in Mangione's federal case. 

Mangione, who is accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan in December 2024, has pleaded not guilty to state and federal charges.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

