Macaulay Culkin and more pay tribute to Catherine O’Hara following her death

Entertainment News
January 30, 2026
The Hollywood community is mourning veteran actress Catherine O'Hara, who died at the age of 71.

O'Hara's manager confirmed news of her death Friday. No cause of death was given.

Macaulay Culkin, who starred in 1990's Home Alone and 1992's Home Alone 2 as Kevin McCallister, the son of O'Hara's character, Kate McCallister, remembered his "mama" in an Instagram tribute.

"Mama. I thought we had time," Culkin wrote. "I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much more to say. I love you. I'll see you later."

In Culkin's post, he included side-by-side photos of him and O'Hara on the Home Alone set and more recently, in December 2023, when O'Hara supported Culkin at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony.

Pedro Pascal paid tribute to O'Hara in an Instagram post, featuring a photo of the two on the set of season 2 of The Last of Us.

"Oh, genius to be near you. Eternally grateful. There is less light in my world, this lucky world that had you, will keep you, always. Always," Pascal wrote in the accompanying caption. "The one and ONLY #CatherineOHara."

Justin Theroux, who co-starred in 2024's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice with O'Hara — who reprised her role as Delia Deetz from the original 1988 Beetlejuice film — posted an Instagram photo of a director's chair with O'Hara's name on it on set.

"Oh Catherine. You will be so so missed," Theroux captioned the photo.

Paul Walter Hauser remembered O'Hara as an iconic and memorable performer in an Instagram tribute.

"She was my Meryl Streep. I could watch her in anything," Hauser wrote. "Didn't matter how good or bad the film or show was. I wanted to see what she would do. SCTV, After Hours, Beetlejuice, Home Alone 1 & 2, Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, A Mighty Wind, For Your Consideration, Schitt's Creek, The Studio. Not sure I can process or fathom that she's gone but I am so grateful for the work she did and how she kept such a flawless reputation in a very sketchy and checkered business."

"A freaking angel just went home to Heaven," he added. "And she's not home alone."

