Madbury Fatal House Fire Update

Madbury Fatal House Fire Update
MaineNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
March 6, 2026

Authorities are investigating a fatal house fire after a man died in a mobile home fire on Bunker Lane in Madbury last night.

The Madbury Fire Department responded just before midnight after receiving multiple 911 calls.

Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Madbury Fire Chief Tom Perley and Madbury Police Chief Joe McGann stated they are working on a joint investigation.

The roof collapsed, making part of the home inaccessible during the blaze.

The man was found dead inside the home after the fire was extinguished.

The fire is not currently considered suspicious.

RELATED ARTICLES

Fatal Fire In Madbury

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Mar. 6, 2026
MaineNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Winter Weather Update

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Mar. 6, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsWeather

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital