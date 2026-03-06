Madbury Fatal House Fire Update

Authorities are investigating a fatal house fire after a man died in a mobile home fire on Bunker Lane in Madbury last night.

The Madbury Fire Department responded just before midnight after receiving multiple 911 calls.

Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Madbury Fire Chief Tom Perley and Madbury Police Chief Joe McGann stated they are working on a joint investigation.

The roof collapsed, making part of the home inaccessible during the blaze.

The man was found dead inside the home after the fire was extinguished.

The fire is not currently considered suspicious.