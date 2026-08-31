Magazine: Laconia Is Best Small Lake Town
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Laconia is the best small lake town in the country according to Travel + Leisure magazine.
It notes that during the summer Lake Winnipesaukee and its neighbors attract both boaters and sun bathers.
However, the magazine notes Laconia does not lose its appeal when the weather cools.
One local merchant is quoted as saying that while some small towns in the area shut down in the off season, Laconia remains vibrant year round.