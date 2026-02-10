Maine BMV Issuing Warning About A Scam
The Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles is issuing a warning to motorists about an ongoing scam.
People have reported getting text messages that threaten a variety of punishments for alleged violations.
Those messages include a link to a website where they can pay a fine to avoid loss of driving privileges or potential litigation.
The BMV uses mail to communicate important information like violations and anyone who gets a suspicious text message should delete it immediately.