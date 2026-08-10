Maine Community College System Receives Grant To Allow Hundreds Of Students To Take Free Classes

Maine Community College System Receives Grant To Allow Hundreds Of Students To Take Free Classes
MaineMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
August 10, 2026

Hundreds of students will have the opportunity to take skilled manufacturing classes for free in Maine.

The Maine Community College System says it is receiving a federal grant that will allow 600 more students to take free courses.

The five-million-dollar grant will expand access to eight classes in areas, such as welding and manufacturing.

The courses run anywhere from four to six weeks and will be offered at Central Maine Community College, Southern Maine Community College and York County Community College.

RELATED ARTICLES

Durham Shelter In Place Lifted

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Aug. 10, 2026
MaineMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

NH News Briefs 8-6-2026

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Aug. 6, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital