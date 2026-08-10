Maine Community College System Receives Grant To Allow Hundreds Of Students To Take Free Classes
Hundreds of students will have the opportunity to take skilled manufacturing classes for free in Maine.
The Maine Community College System says it is receiving a federal grant that will allow 600 more students to take free courses.
The five-million-dollar grant will expand access to eight classes in areas, such as welding and manufacturing.
The courses run anywhere from four to six weeks and will be offered at Central Maine Community College, Southern Maine Community College and York County Community College.