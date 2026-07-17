Maine Democrats Struggle In First Senate Debate

Several Maine Democrats are going back to the drawing board after struggling to stand out in their first Senate debate.

The field is jockeying to replace Graham Platner, who dropped out of the race earlier this month due to sexual assault allegations, to take on long-time Republican Senator Susan Collins.

Nine of the twelve candidates participated in a debate hosted by News Center Maine on Thursday, where they had a hard time making an impact in a crowded Democratic field.

The Senate hopefuls slammed Collins, discussed Platner’s progressive ideals without acknowledging his controversial exit and voiced their disapproval over President Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Democrats must select a new candidate by July 27th to appear on the November ballot against Collins.