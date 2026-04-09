Maine Gov. Mills Remaining In U.S. Senate Race

Maine Gov. Mills Remaining In U.S. Senate Race
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MaineNew HampshireNewsPolitics News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
April 9, 2026
Despite struggling in the polls, Maine Governor Janet Mills isn’t dropping her bid to represent Maine in the United States Senate.
Questions were raised about Mills’ future in the race after it was discovered she has no campaign ads booked in the days ahead.
By contrast, her opponent in the Democratic primary Graham Platner, is spending more than 190-thousand bucks for ads through next week.
A Mills spokesperson says the governor is the best candidate to unseat Republican Senator Susan Collins in November.

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