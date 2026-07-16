Maine Gov. Says ICE May Need To Be Abolished

Maine Gov. Says ICE May Need To Be Abolished
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MaineMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
July 16, 2026

Maine  Governor Janet Mills says ICE may need to be abolished following a fatal shooting in Biddeford.

Her remarks come after 26-year-old Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero ended up being killed by an ICE agent Monday after he allegedly drove in the direction of that officer during a traffic stop.

ICE had planned to put a hold on conducting traffic stops, but later decided against it following criticism by President Trump.

The Maine state Attorney General’s office believes the officer who shot Guerrero should be placed on leave.

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