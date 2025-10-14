Maine Governor Launches U.S. Senate Campaign

Democratic Maine Governor Janet Mills officially launched her campaign this morning for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Susan Collins since 1997.

The announcement video was heavier on criticism of President Donald Trump than Collins. It mentions Trump by name six times and Collins three times.

Mills, who is 76, the state’s first woman governor, plans to run on her record as Maine’s chief executive since 2019.

She won a second term by defeating her predecessor, Republican Paul LePage, by 13 percent of the vote in 2022.