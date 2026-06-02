Maine Governor Mills Reminding Voters She’s On Ballot
Maine Governor Janet Mills is reminding voters she is still on the ballot in the Democratic primary for United States Senate.
The announcement comes as controversy surrounds fellow Democrat Graham Platner, after it was reported over the weekend he sent sexually explicit messages to women despite being married.
Mills suspended her campaign in April, citing a lack of money.
Whoever wins the Democratic primary later this month faces Republican Senator Susan Collins in November.
The Maine Primary is Tuesday June 9th.