Maine Governor Suspending Campaign For U.S. Senate

Maine Governor Suspending Campaign For U.S. Senate
MaineNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
April 30, 2026

Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced today she is suspending her campaign for the U.S. Senate, citing a lack of financial resources after months on the campaign trail.

Mills said the decision was “incredibly difficult,” but added the high cost of modern campaigns made it impossible to continue.

Her exit reshapes the Democratic primary set for June 9, where  she had been facing Graham Platner, a progressive challenger and political newcomer who has gained traction with voters. David Costello is also running as a Democrat.

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