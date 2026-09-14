Maine Lobster Business Amid Tariff War

Maine’s lobster industry is facing a growing number of challenges, from rising fuel costs to trade tensions and shrinking profits.

Diesel prices have surged, while warming waters are forcing lobstermen to travel farther offshore to find lobster.

New research shows the price of lobster is at a 50-year low when adjusted for inflation, with some smaller boats now operating on just a four-percent profit margin.

The industry was also rattled by a potential Canadian tariff on U.S. lobster, though Canada backed away from that plan.

Now, Maine lobstermen are also watching a congressional debate over protections for endangered North Atlantic right whales, as they try to balance the future of the fishery with efforts to protect the whales.