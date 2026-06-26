Maine Man Struck By Amtrak Train

A 51-year-old Old Orchard Beach Maine man died yesterday afternoon after he was struck by an Amtrak train near Temple Avenue

Police said first responders were dispatched to the area at around 2:18 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man had been struck by a northbound Amtrak train. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, an Amtrak representative said the individual was trespassing when they came into contact with the train. That information has not been confirmed by police, but investigators said initial witness information indicates the man was walking near the railroad tracks alone moments before he was hit. Police also said alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the incident.

Amtrak said the train involved was traveling from Boston to Brunswick until the incident happened south of Old Orchard Beach.