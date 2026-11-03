Maine Mid-Term Elections 2026

After hearing months of campaign ads, Mainers will finally choose who is going to be their next governor today. Democrat Hannah Pingree is going up against Republican Bobby Charles and independent Rick Bennett to see who ends up in Blaine House. If Pingree comes out on top, it would mark the first time since 1959 Maine voters have picked successive executives from the same party. Current Governor Janet Mills, a Democrat, can’t run again due to term limits.

One of the most watched political races in the country is also happening today in Maine. It involves longtime Republican Senator Susan Collins and her opponent, Democrat Troy Jackson. The latest New York Times/Portland Press Herald/Siena University poll shows Jackson with six-point lead over Collins, and that’s a nine-point-swing from the previous survey back in September. It’s possible the political party whose candidate wins could end up in control of the United States Senate.

In addition to governor and United States Senate, voters will also decide who is going to serve them in the House of Representatives. In the First Congressional District, Chellie Pingree is projected to come out on top against Republican Ronald Russell. And in the Second Congressional District, former Governor Paul LePage is going head-to-head with Democrat Matt Dunlap. Incumbent Congressman Jared Golden previously announced he’s not seeking re-election.