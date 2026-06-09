Maine Primary Day

Maine Primary Day
MaineMorning Information CenterNew HampshirePolitics News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 9, 2026

Maine Democrats are heading to the polls today to select their representative in the race  for United States Senate.  Graham Platner is expected to cruise to victory, but Governor Janet Mills’ name is still on the ballot despite deciding to suspend her campaign.  Platner has dealt with a few controversies, including an admission that he sent sexually explicit messages to women despite being married.  If Platner wins, he’ll go head-to-head with Republican Senator Susan Collins in November.

A dozen candidates are hoping to get one step closer to becoming Maine’s next governor today.  Among the contenders for the Democratic nomination are Doctor Nirav Shah, former state Senate President Troy Jackson and Angus King the Third, who is the son of Senator Angus King.  On the Republican side, Bobby Charles is considered to be the frontrunner and he’s joined by Jonathan Bush as well as Ben Midgely.  The winners will battle to see who takes over for Governor Mills, who can’t run again due to term limits.

All polls in Maine will be open until 8pm.

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