Maine Primary Race Winners Revealed
Over a week after the polls closed, the winners of three Maine primary races have been revealed.
In the battle for governor, Republican Bobby Charles held on to win the GOP nomination, while for Democrats, Hannah Pingree will represent her party in November.
Charles and Pingree will face independent Rick Bennett to see who takes over for Governor Janet Mills.
Matt Dunlap won the Democratic primary in the Second Congressional District and will take on former Republican Governor Paul LePage.