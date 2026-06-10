Maine Primary Results

Graham Platner is declaring victory in the Democratic primary for United States Senate. Platner cruised to a win over Governor Janet Mills, who suspended her campaign weeks ago, but still had her name appear on the ballot. During his celebratory speech last night, Platner told supporters they are responsible for building one of the most powerful grassroots movements in state history. Platner now advances to take on five-term Republican Senator Susan Collins in November.

Primaries to see who ends up becoming the Democratic and Republican nominees in the race for Maine governor will be settled by ranked-choice. Among Democrats, Doctor Nirav Shah was ahead of ex-Maine House Speaker Hannah Pingree and former Senate President Troy Jackson as of the latest results. While on the Republican side, Robert Charles is leading Benjamin Midgley and Jonathan Bush. The primary winners will battle on Election Day to see who takes over for Governor Mills.