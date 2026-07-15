Maine Reporting Two Cases Of Illness

Maine Reporting Two Cases Of Illness
Health NewsMaineNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
July 15, 2026

Maine is reporting two cases of a gastrointestinal illness, but they are not being linked to a nationwide outbreak.

Cyclosporiasis is caused by a microscopic parasite and is often spread by fresh produce that ended up being contaminated.

The specific food tied to this outbreak hasn’t been identified yet, but it’s believed lettuce or salad greens.

Symptoms include cramping, bloating, nausea, weight loss and fatigue.

The good news is cyclosporiasis can usually be treated with antibiotics.

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