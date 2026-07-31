Maine Sen. Collins Says ICE Bodycams Coming Nationwide

Maine Sen. Collins Says ICE Bodycams Coming Nationwide
MaineMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
July 31, 2026

Maine Senator Susan Collins says federal agents for Immigration and Customs Enforcement will now be required to wear body cameras during operations.

Collins added she confirmed the development in a meeting with ICE Acting Director David Venturella on Thursday.

The Department of Homeland Security awarded a contract to Arizona-based Axon to purchase the body-worn cameras using the twenty-million-dollars the senator had secured in the DHS annual appropriations bill passed by Congress and signed by President Trump in April.

Venturella notified Collins that the cameras will begin to ship next week to ICE field offices around the country, outfitting around five-thousand field agents.

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