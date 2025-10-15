Maine State Christmas Tree Harvest Likely To Be OK

Despite drought conditions that have impacted Maine for months, the state’s Christmas tree harvest is expected to be OK.

Maine had its sixth-driest summer on record, but farmers say pine trees that’ll be put up for sale are doing well.

Data shows the state’s Christmas tree industry creates about 18-million-dollars in economic impact each year and supports hundreds of jobs.

Most growers will start cutting and shipping trees to sellers across the United States so sales can begin after Thanksgiving.