Maine State Of The State Scheduled
January 6, 2026

Maine Governor Janet Mills is revealing the date for what will be her final State of the State address.

She’ll be outlining priorities for her last year in office to the state legislature on January 27th and also be taking time to highlight progress made by her administration.

Mills says that she understands folks are still struggling and her focus will be on ways to make things more affordable.

Mills can’t run for re-election this year due to term limits but is seeking the United States Senate seat held by Republican Susan Collins.

