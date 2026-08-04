Maine Voters Can Now Request Absentee Ballots For November Election

Maine voters can now request absentee ballots with three months remaining until the state’s November 3rd general election.

Registered voters can request an absentee ballot through their municipal clerk or online through the Maine Secretary of State’s website.

Absentee ballots will be available starting on October 5th, and the deadline to request one is October 29th.

The November 3rd ballot will include races for U.S. Senate, governor, Maine’s two seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, the Maine Legislature, county offices and local races and ballot questions in some communities.