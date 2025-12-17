Mainers Getting Help With Paying Utility Bills

Mainers are going to be getting some much-needed help with paying their utility bills.

The state is expanding the Low Income Assistance Program, which helps eligible individuals cover their electricity year-round by offering them a credit.

Starting next year, LIAP funding will be increased to 33-million-dollars, which is a nearly 50-percent surge from the current 22-point-five million.

Eligibility will also expand to include households at up to 150-percent of the federal poverty level.