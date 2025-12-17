Mainers Getting Help With Paying Utility Bills

Mainers Getting Help With Paying Utility Bills
MaineNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
December 17, 2025

Mainers are going to be getting some much-needed help with paying their utility bills.

The state is expanding the Low Income Assistance Program, which helps eligible individuals cover their electricity year-round by offering them a credit.

Starting next year, LIAP funding will be increased to 33-million-dollars, which is a nearly 50-percent surge from the current 22-point-five million.

Eligibility will also expand to include households at up to 150-percent of the federal poverty level.

RELATED ARTICLES

New Data Showing Spread Of Flu Is On The Rise

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Dec. 17, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Seacoast High Speed Chase Arrest

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Dec. 15, 2025
MaineNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital