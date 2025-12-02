Major Fire In Nashua
A fire spread through at least two buildings in Nashua this morning.
The fire started just before 6:30 at buildings between Ash and Vine streets.
The fire broke out at a six-family home.
Officials said three civilians were transported to local hospitals to receive treatment for injuries that were not deemed life-threatening.
When firefighters arrived, they encountered heavy fire and smoke coming from an apartment building and the fire was spreading to a second building.
Crews eventually went to six alarms to bring in more help to battle the fire.
Firefighters from several communities, including departments from Massachusetts, responded to the scene.