Major Fire In Nashua
December 2, 2025

A fire spread through at least two buildings in Nashua this morning.

The fire started just before 6:30 at buildings between Ash and Vine streets.

The fire broke out at a six-family home.

Officials said three civilians were transported to local hospitals to receive treatment for injuries that were not deemed life-threatening.

When firefighters arrived, they encountered heavy fire and smoke coming from an apartment building and the fire was spreading to a second building.

Crews eventually went to six alarms to bring in more help to battle the fire.

Firefighters from several communities, including departments from Massachusetts, responded to the scene.

