Major Winter Storm Hitting NH And Maine

As a powerful nor’easter makes its closest pass today, it will continue to bring heavy snow, strong winds and the potential for coastal flooding.

Blizzard-like conditions are possible for the southern sections of NH and Maine.

The nor’easter is expected to produce winds gusting up to 45 mph at times, causing blowing snow and near-whiteout conditions. The strongest winds will occur at the immediate coast.

mAThe winter storm warnings and blizzard warnings are in effect until 10pm tonight.

The gusty winds could lead to isolated power outages, particularly in coastal areas.

The combination of strong winds and large waves could also cause minor coastal flooding, especially around this afternoon’s high tide around 3:30.

A coastal flood warning is in effect for coastal Rockingham County from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m today