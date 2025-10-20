Hundreds of survivors, and caregivers wore bright pink yesterday at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Exeter.

The event honored and remembered those who are no longer with us.

Breast cancer remains the most common cancer among women in the United States, with more than 300,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer expected in 2025.

In New Hampshire, nearly 1,500 women are expected to be diagnosed.

The walk raised money for research, patient support and advocacy. This year’s event has almost reached its $150,000 fundraising goal.