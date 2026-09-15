Malin Akerman, Megan Follows and more join ‘This Summer Will Be Different’

A photo of Malin Akerman. (Hunter Moreno) | A photo of Megan Follows. (Netflix)

Even more actors have joined the cast of This Summer Will Be Different.

Netflix has announced that Malin Akerman, Megan Follows, Nadine Bhabha and Matias Lucas have joined the cast of the upcoming TV adaptation of author Carley Fortune's bestselling romance novel.

Akerman will play Aunt Stacy, Follows will play Cheryl, Bhabha will play Farah and Matias Lucas will play Carter.

This Summer Will Be Different will be "a simmering, sun-soaked romance set across multiple summers on Prince Edward Island about Lucy, a young woman navigating her 20s and her first real love with her best friend’s brother, the one person she was never supposed to fall for," according to the show's logline.

Sophie Nélisse stars as Lucy in the series. Francesca Reale and Roby Attal also star as Bridget and Felix.

The show's recurring cast is rounded out by Jordan Rodrigues as Miles Lam, Jude Wilson as Zach, Natalie Brown as Christine, James Tupper as Ken, Tom Barnett as Peter and Celia Owen as Joy.

Dane Clark and Linsey Stewart serve as the adaptation's creators and showrunners. They also both executive produce the show alongside Fortune.

This Summer Will Be Different has wrapped filming on location in Prince Edward Island and is currently now filming in Toronto. The show will span 10 episodes.

“I fell in love with Prince Edward Island first in the pages of L.M. Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables and again when I visited with my best friend in my early 20s,” Fortune told Netflix. “That vacation, the beauty of the island, the warmth of its people, and the friendships that sustain us are the foundation of This Summer Will Be Different. I’m thrilled to bring this sweeping love story to the screen with Netflix and to transport audiences to the glittering shores and windswept beaches of PEI.”

Nélisse and Bhabha previously worked together on season 1 of Heated Rivalry. Akerman stars in Netflix's The Hunting Wives, while Follows is known for her roles in Anne of Green Gables and Reign.

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