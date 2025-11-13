Mamdani calls Democratic governors for advice on issues, dealing with Trump: Sources

New York Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani serves meals during a Veteran's Day event at Volunteers of America - Commonwealth Veterans' Residence on Nov. 11, 2025, in the Soundview neighborhood of the Bronx borough in New York. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- Zohran Mamdani, New York City’s mayor-elect, has spoken with several Democratic governors -- seeking their insight for how to navigate certain aspects of governing and best deal with President Donald Trump, several sources familiar with the conversations confirmed to ABC News.

Mamdani has spoken to Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro recently, the sources said -- with conversations happening as recently as this week. All of the governors has clashed with the president.

Mamdani and Pritzker discussed how to approach Trump, Pritzker's experience with the president's effort to send troops into Chicago and how to prepare should a similar incursion happen in New York City.

Trump has claimed Democratic-run cities, such as New York and Chicago, are in "bad shape," and has threatened to "straighten them out, one by one." On his social media platform Tuesday evening, Trump said his administration will “ramp up” efforts to crack down on crime in Chicago.

Trump has said that Pritzker, who has pushed back against Trump's efforts, "should be in jail for failing to protect Ice Officers!" as he and Chicago Democratic Mayor Brandon Johnson oppose Trump's push to deploy the National Guard.

"Come and get me," Pritzker fired back on ABC’s This Week last month, responding to Trump.

Pritzker also played a major role in assisting Texas state Democrats in their attempt to blunt Republicans' first crack at redrawing congressional maps mid-decade.

Mamdani and Pritzker also discussed their commitments to centering affordability, according to the sources familiar with the conversation.

In his conversation with Moore on election night, Mamdani applauded Moore's work cutting red tape and discussed innovations in government. The two also discussed how to stand up to Trump, sources familiar with the discussion said.

Moore has previously praised Mamdani’s campaign narrative around affordability, saying it mirrors parts of his own agenda in Maryland. Prior to the government re-opening, Moore announced the release of $62 million to ensure full November SNAP benefits for Marylanders and singled Trump and his administration out for leaving his residents in the cold.

“But no state can fill the enormous gap created by Donald Trump and his administration,” Moore said in a statement.

Trump has criticized Moore, saying in a post on his social media platform earlier this year that his "record on Crime is a very bad one."

Axios was first to report the calls with Pritzker and Moore.

Mamdani's call with Shapiro occurred before last week's election.

Shapiro told Semafor that he had a "healthy dialogue" with Mamdani and cleared the air regarding their differences after Shapiro in July criticized Mamdani's campaign, saying it left "far too much space for extremists."

Campaign sources familiar with the discussion said Shapiro and Mamdani also talked about the importance of permitting reform and reconstructing Interstate 87, a major national thoroughfare that runs through New York.

Shapiro has been critical of the White House’s handling of the government shutdown, particularly on reimplementing SNAP benefits in his state.

Trump called Shapiro "highly overrated" in a social media post.

Mamdani has said he plans to keep working the phones.

In an interview with NBC 4 New York, Mamdani said he'll reach out the White House ahead of taking office "because this is a relationship that will be critical to the success of this city."

A day after the election, Trump, after calling Mamdani a "communist" -- a label Mamdani, who identifies as a Democratic socialist, has rejected -- said he is willing to help Mamdani "a little bit, maybe."

