Mamdani top of mind as New York governor’s race ramps up

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is joined by New York Governor Kathy Hochul at an event in Brooklyn to support more housing construction in New York City on February 10, 2026 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(GARDEN CITY, N.Y.) -- Just over three months after he won New York City's mayoral election, Zohran Mamdani is already at the center of another election -- even though he's not on the ballot.

With the New York governor's race on the horizon, some voters and Republican officials who attended New York State's Republican convention on Long Island on Monday mentioned Mamdani's name immediately as they spoke about Gov. Kathy Hochul.

"Kathy Hochul is scrounging for votes and she latched onto Mamdani," convention attendee Phil Orenstein, from Queens Village, told ABC News. "She endorsed him. He endorsed her in the governor's race and you can see where that's going. It's going so far off the cliff."

The most prominent Republican New York native, President Donald Trump, criticized Mamdani heavily prior to last November's election.

Yet after the democratic socialist and former state assemblyman defeated former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa in November, Trump appeared to change his perspective on Mamdani.

When Mamdani visited the White House after his victory, President Donald Trump congratulated the then-mayor-elect and said that he thought Mamdani "could do some things that are going to be really great."

Trump's praise of Mamdani has raised questions over how Republicans seeking to defeat Hochul this November will incorporate the new mayor into their messaging.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, who became the likely Republican gubernatorial nominee after Rep. Elise Stefanik dropped out of the race in December, did not mention Mamdani by name in his opening remarks at the Republican convention in suburban Garden City on Monday.

However, Blakeman's campaign previously issued a statement criticizing the "Hochul-Mamdani agenda" and posted on social media shortly before the convention began that "Zohran Mamdani and Kathy Hochul are pushing New York in the wrong direction."

Hochul, who had been facing a primary challenge from Lieutenant Gov. Antonio Delgado until Delgado suspended his campaign on Tuesday, touted Mamdani's endorsement last week.

"Mayor Mamdani understands that we need to build a New York that everyone can afford -- I'm grateful for his partnership in finally bringing universal child care to New York, and I know that he'll stand strong alongside me as we fight against Donald Trump's attacks on this state," the governor said in a statement.

Mamdani's proposals have ranged from free fares on the country's largest bus system to free child care for 2-year-olds in the city.

"His policies are completely backwards and we are not a socialist country. We are not a socialist state," Broome County Republican Committee Chair Benji Federman told ABC News at the convention on Monday. "The vast majority of voters disagree with the policies that he has put forward across New York."

Just under 45% of New York State's population lives in New York City.

"You have so many people who are in the Senate and the Assembly from New York City [that] if something happens locally down here, they're going to try to bring it statewide," Mike Sigler, an upstate Republican county legislator who lives outside Ithaca, told ABC News.

Mamdani and Hochul have each expressed disagreements with each other on a number of issues, particularly regarding taxes.

"Those of us entrusted with the sacred oath of service must heed that call and work together to honor it. That requires not the absence of disagreement but the presence of trust," Mamdani wrote in his endorsement of Hochul that was published by The Nation. "We must be able to disagree honestly while still delivering for the people we serve."

On Tuesday, New York leaders gathered for a press conference in the city about housing and infrastructure. Hochul and Mamdani were standing side by side at the podium.

