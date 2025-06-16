Man Accused Of Hitting Officers Due In Court

Man Accused Of Hitting Officers Due In Court
June 16, 2025

A man accused of hitting two Bedford police officers with a car is due in court today.

An officer was on patrol yesterday when he saw two people unconscious inside a vehicle in the parking lot of Hampton Inn and Suites on Hawthorne Drive.

The officer called for backup and the driver, 43-year-old Brandon Legere, tried to get away from the scene and ended up striking two officers. Legere was taken into custody an charged with crimes including felony DWI.

The officers were taken to a nearby hospital and later released.

