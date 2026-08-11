Man Accused Of Shooting Fireworks At Durham Police During Shelter-In-Place

Man Accused Of Shooting Fireworks At Durham Police During Shelter-In-Place
MaineMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
August 11, 2026

A man is in custody after allegedly shooting fireworks at police officers in Durham.

It happened when officers tried to stop Rory Robertson, a registered sex offender with outstanding warrants for breach of bail, as he drove away from his home on Denbow Road.

After fleeing from police and returning to his home, he allegedly aimed and discharged fireworks towards the officers and a cruiser and became confrontational.

Police fired several pepper ball rounds towards Robertson after believing he had a firearm.

The 45-year-old was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and is facing several charges, including reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, criminal threatening and resisting arrest.

RELATED ARTICLES

NH DHHS Consumer Warning Issued

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Aug. 11, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Gas Price Drop In NH

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Aug. 11, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital