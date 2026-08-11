Man Accused Of Shooting Fireworks At Durham Police During Shelter-In-Place

A man is in custody after allegedly shooting fireworks at police officers in Durham.

It happened when officers tried to stop Rory Robertson, a registered sex offender with outstanding warrants for breach of bail, as he drove away from his home on Denbow Road.

After fleeing from police and returning to his home, he allegedly aimed and discharged fireworks towards the officers and a cruiser and became confrontational.

Police fired several pepper ball rounds towards Robertson after believing he had a firearm.

The 45-year-old was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and is facing several charges, including reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, criminal threatening and resisting arrest.