Man Acquitted In New Hampshire’s First Deepfake Trial

Man Acquitted In New Hampshire’s First Deepfake Trial
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 15, 2026

A jury has found a man not guilty of fraudulently using a deepfake video in a first-of-its-kind trial in New Hampshire.

Twenty-two-year-old Jaxen Cole was accused of altering police body cam footage, but his attorney said it was intended as a work of parody.

In February 2025, Cole posted a video from his 2024 arrest to social media, with the legally obtained video being police body camera footage from his booking.

The state argued the video was made intentionally to harm or embarrass the officer. Meanwhile, the defense argued the officer or city was never named, and the video was intended to be entertainment for Cole’s social media followers.

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