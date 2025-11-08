Man And Dog Killed In Somersworth

Man And Dog Killed In Somersworth
MaineNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
November 8, 2025

Police said a man and his dog were struck and killed on Old Rochester Road in Somersworth yesterday.

Police responded to the area of Old Rochester Road near Hickory Lane for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian and a dog.

When police arrived, they located a man who was not conscious or breathing in the roadway.

After life-saving efforts were performed, the man died at the scene as a result of injuries suspected to have been caused by being struck by a vehicle.

The man’s dog was also deceased at the scene.

The roadway was closed for several hours due to the investigation.

At this time, Somersworth police will not be releasing the driver’s name or the deceased until the next of kin are notified.

 

RELATED ARTICLES

Mega Millions Jackpot Hits $900M

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Nov. 8, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

MLB Spring Training Schedule Announced

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Nov. 8, 2025
MaineNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsSports News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital