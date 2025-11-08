Man And Dog Killed In Somersworth

Police said a man and his dog were struck and killed on Old Rochester Road in Somersworth yesterday.

Police responded to the area of Old Rochester Road near Hickory Lane for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian and a dog.

When police arrived, they located a man who was not conscious or breathing in the roadway.

After life-saving efforts were performed, the man died at the scene as a result of injuries suspected to have been caused by being struck by a vehicle.

The man’s dog was also deceased at the scene.

The roadway was closed for several hours due to the investigation.

At this time, Somersworth police will not be releasing the driver’s name or the deceased until the next of kin are notified.