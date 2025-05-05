Man and dog killed in suspected bear attack in Florida: Officials

National News
Meredith Deliso, ABC News
May 5, 2025
Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

(JEROME, Fla.) -- A man and a dog were killed in a suspected bear attack in Florida, officials said.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call shortly after 7 a.m. Monday involving a "bear encounter."

The incident was reported in the area of State Road 29 and U.S. 41, just south of the Big Cypress Wildlife Management Area, a conservation area, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

"The FWC is actively investigating a suspected fatal wildlife attack, that’s been reported to involve a bear, near Jerome in Collier County," the commission said in a statement. "Preliminary information notes that the attack resulted in the death of a man and a dog."

The FWC warned residents and visitors that the animal may still be in the area as authorities work to locate it and secure the perimeter.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we urge residents and visitors to remain vigilant, and avoid the area," the FWC said.

The FWC is investigating the incident.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

REAL ID deadline approaches: What you need to know before Wednesday

Doc Louallen, ABC News
May. 5, 2025
National News

Wisconsin woman found ‘alive and well’ after being missing for 62 years

Megan Forrester, ABC News
May. 5, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital