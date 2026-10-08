Man armed with gun, knife shot inside Nashville federal court by officers: Police

General view of Fred D Thompson Federal Building & Courthouse on June 27, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Officers shot and killed a man inside a federal courthouse in Nashville on Thursday after he allegedly brandished a gun and then a knife in the court's lobby, investigators said.

At around 9:30 am, an unidentified male in his 40s, who was from out of state, attempted to pass through the checkpoint of the Fred D. Thompson Federal Building & Courthouse while armed, Nashville Metropolitan Police Public Affairs Director Don Aaron told reporters at a news conference.

At the checkpoint, the man allegedly attempted to fire his pistol, but the gun jammed, according to Aaron. The suspect then allegedly pulled out a knife and attempted to attack an officer, which is when the officer opened fire, Aaron said.

The suspect was transported to the hospital critically wounded and was later pronounced dead, Aaron said. Police said the man's motive was under investigation.

Investigators were searching the suspect's car, which was left near the scene.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will handle the investigation, Aaron said.

"Obviously, someone who is armed and brings a firearm into a federal courthouse is not acceptable, and we're going to have to get to the bottom of what happened and then act accordingly," Assistant U.S. Attorney Rob McGuire said.

Officials said the situation prompted the evacuation of a nearby library.

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