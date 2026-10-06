Man arrested after posing as ICE agent at Miami polling site: Investigators

Danilo Alves Silva was arrested after investigators said he wore ICE gear and intimidated voters at a Brazilian presidential election polling site at Miami Dade College’s Kendall Campus. (Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation)

A man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly posing as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent and intimidating Brazilian nationals who were voting at a poll site in Miami, investigators said.

Danilo Alves Silva was allegedly dressed in a blue "ICE raid jacket," a blue ICE hat, sunglasses, blue jeans and tactical style boots and had his face covered in a mask when he was seen walking between polling locations set up for Brazilian presidential elections at the Miami Dade College's Kendall Campus Sunday afternoon, Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said in its arrest report.

The 46-year-old allegedly interacted with people who appeared to be "in fear" of him, the arrest report said.

"The people were gathered and were clearly in fear that, as they portrayed it, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement ICE agent was interfering with their election, possibly deporting individuals," the arrest report said.

Detectives and sheriff's deputies who on the campus observed what was happening and stepped in when a person with a camera confronted Silva about his outfit and the two began arguing, the report said.

Silva was arrested after he allegedly told investigators that he was not a federal agent and could not produce identification when asked, the arrest report said.

Silva claimed he was a Brazilian voter and after he cast his ballot put on an ICE costume that he allegedly bought on Amazon, "so that I can come here to see people's reactions," the arrest report said.

"He further stated that there is no law against him walking around a voting site dressed as ICE," the arrest report said.

After he was arrested and placed in a Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office car, Silva allegedly told a detective, "He will regret making this decision."

He also allegedly told law enforcement during the drive, "I will get you paid if you let me go," the arrest report said.

Silva was charged Monday with prohibited intimidation or suppression of voters, conspiracy to commit bribery, threatening a public servant to influence their performance and unlawful use of a police badge or insignia.

He has not entered a plea and was held on bond.

Attorney information wasn't immediately available.

The incident comes less than a month before midterm elections and increased concern about voter intimidation at poll sites.

Alina Garcia, Miami-Dade County's supervisor of elections, told reporters Monday that ICE and other law enforcement agents will not be present inside any election polling site in the county.

She encouraged voters to continue to cast their ballots for this year's election, either during early voting, through a mail ballot or on election day.

"Do not let fear, rumors or misinformation keep you from participating in your democracy," Garcia said.

ABC News has reached out to ICE for comment.

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