Man arrested for alleged threats to shoot President Trump at Kansas rally

U.S. President Donald Trump greets supporters during a campaign rally at Heartland Credit Union Arena on Oct. 19, 2026 in Park City, Kansas. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

A Kansas man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly publicly posting threats that he would kill President Donald Trump at his rally in the state on Monday, according to the Justice Department.

Jaden Read, 24, allegedly posted the threatening messages on Facebook in the comments section for stories from news outlet KAKE News detailing Trump's visit to the state, according to a Justice Department release Monday. Trump spoke at a campaign rally for Republican Sen. Roger Marshall in Park City, Kansas, a suburb of Wichita, on Monday evening.

"Let's shoot Trump honestly, where's our shooter? I’m tired of living this money life," Read allegedly wrote in one comment. He later added "I just got a 308 and 305 round and I’m killing this pedo."

In another separate comment on a news article, Read allegedly wrote: "Can we shoot him in Kansas please I will myself." And a minute later Read posted “IK where your speech will be. Already mapped out roofs around. Finna get kirked since yall couldn't help him" -- an apparent reference to the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

A tip about the posts led authorities to arrest Read, who was taken into custody Saturday in Clearwater, Kansas.

Prosecutors did not indicate in court papers that any firearms had been recovered from Read upon his arrest or whether he had actually engaged in any of the planning he claimed in his public social media posts.

"Political violence and threats of political violence will not be tolerated," U.S. Attorney Ryan Kriegshauser wrote in a statement. "The First Amendment allows for robust disagreement but there are constraints. I caution people to stay within the bounds of constitutionally protected speech."

Trump did not mention the threats during the campaign event on Monday evening. The White House did not respond to a request for comment on the matter, referring questions to the U.S. Secret Service.

The Secret Service, the Unites States Marshall Services, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Wichita Police Department have investigated the case.

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