Man arrested for allegedly attacking fellow passenger ‘unprovoked’ on Frontier flight

National News
Nadine El-Bawab, Ayesha Ali, and Chris Looft, ABC News
July 2, 2025
Miami Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation

(MIAMI) -- A man was arrested and charged after allegedly attacking a fellow passenger on a Frontier fight "unprovoked," according to the Miami Dade Sheriff's Office.

Ishaan Sharma, 21, has been charged with battery and is facing a $500 bond, according to jail records.

Miami Dade Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a battery that occurred on a Frontier Airlines Flight coming into Miami International Airport on Tuesday, according to an arrest affidavit.

On the scene, the victim told police the attack was "unprovoked" and occurred when Sharma allegedly "approached him and grabbed his neck while returning to his assigned seat," according to the affidavit.

A physical altercation then occurred between the two passengers, with Sharma suffering a "visible laceration to his left eyebrow which required medical assistance," the affidavit said.

The victim only suffered superficial cuts and refused medical assistance on the scene.

Sharma was taken into custody and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center after being cleared at Jackson West Hospital.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Hip-hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs acquitted on most serious charges in historic racketeering case

Aaron Katersky, Peter Charalambous, and Kaitlyn Morris, ABC News
Jul. 2, 2025
National News

Partial Conviction For Diddy

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jul. 2, 2025
Entertainment NewsMaineNational NewsNew HampshireNews

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital