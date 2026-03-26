Man arrested in 1990 ‘Lovers’ Lane’ cold case murders: Houston police

Undated photos of Cheryl Henry and Andy Atkinson who were killed in 1990. (Harris County District Attorney’s Office)

(HOUSTON) -- A man has been arrested in a 1990 cold case double murder known as the "Lovers' Lane" killings, Houston police said.

Floyd William Parrott, 64, is charged with capital murder for the killings of Cheryl Henry, 22, and Garland "Andy" Atkinson, 21, police said.

The victims were found in a car parked in a cul-de-sac on Aug. 23, 1990, police said. Both suffered injuries to their necks, police said.

Houston police, the Harris County District Attorney's Office, the FBI and the Texas Attorney General's Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit worked together on the case, police said, but decades went by without answers.

Police have not revealed what led them to zero in on Parrott, but they said he was identified as the suspect this month.

Parrott was arrested in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Wednesday and is awaiting extradition to the Harris County, police said.

The DA's office called the arrest a "significant step in the ongoing pursuit of justice for Cheryl Henry, Andy Atkinson, and their families."

The DA's office said authorities are working to coordinate a news conference.

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