Man Arrested In Connection With Shooting

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Thornton that left his sister dead.

According to authorities, 18-year-old Logan Anderson is responsible for taking the life of 21-year-old Leah Anderson.

Police were called to a home on Mad River Road yesterday and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

She was taken to a hospital, but wasn’t able to be saved.

Leah was a student at Plymouth State University majoring in Elementary Education and Youth Development.

Logan Anderson is expected to be arraigned on a murder charge today.