Man Arrested In Connection With Shooting
A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Thornton that left his sister dead.
According to authorities, 18-year-old Logan Anderson is responsible for taking the life of 21-year-old Leah Anderson.
Police were called to a home on Mad River Road yesterday and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
She was taken to a hospital, but wasn’t able to be saved.
Leah was a student at Plymouth State University majoring in Elementary Education and Youth Development.
Logan Anderson is expected to be arraigned on a murder charge today.