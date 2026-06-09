Man Arrested In Connection With Shooting

Man Arrested In Connection With Shooting
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 9, 2026

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Thornton that left his sister dead.

According to authorities, 18-year-old Logan Anderson is responsible for taking the life of 21-year-old Leah Anderson.

Police were called to a home on Mad River Road yesterday and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

She was taken to a hospital, but wasn’t able to be saved.

Leah was a student at Plymouth State University majoring in Elementary Education and Youth Development.

Logan Anderson is expected to be arraigned on a murder charge today.

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