Man at large after allegedly killing 4 people, leaving baby alive in Tennessee: Officials

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

(TIPTONVILLE, Tenn.) -- A manhunt is underway for a 29-year-old man who allegedly killed four people and left their baby alive, Tennessee authorities said.

Austin Robert Drummond is considered armed and dangerous following the killings of 21-year-old James M. Wilson, 38-year-old Cortney Rose, 20-year-old Adrianna Williams and Williams' brother, 15-year-old Braydon Williams, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

The three adults and the teenager were killed on Tuesday and found along a road in Lake County, in northwest Tennessee near the state’s borders with Arkansas, Missouri and Kentucky, authorities said.

The same day, Wilson and Williams' baby girl was left in a car seat in a "random individual’s front yard" in nearby Dyer County, according to the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office and Danny Goodman, district attorney for Dyer and Lake counties.

The infant was safe and treated by paramedics, authorities said.

Authorities believe Drummond knew the victims, Goodman said.

Drummond is wanted on four counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated kidnapping, four counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, the TBI said.

A reward of up to $15,000 is available for information leading to his arrest, the TBI said.

Drummond is believed to be driving a 2016 Audi A3. The car has damage to the driver's side and has a Tennessee license plate RI 01896, police said.

Authorities urge anyone with information to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

