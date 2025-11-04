Man charged for allegedly threatening to kill President Trump in social media post

National News
Luke Barr and Meredith Deliso, ABC News
November 4, 2025
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- A suburban Chicago man was federally charged for allegedly threatening to kill President Donald Trump on social media, according to court records unsealed on Monday.

Trent Schneider, 57, of Winthrop Harbor, was charged via criminal complaint with making a threat in interstate commerce to injure a person, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois.

Following his arrest Monday morning, a federal judge in Chicago ordered that he remain detained in federal custody, prosecutors said. Schneider is next scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Thursday.

According to the complaint, in a "selfie-style video" posted to Instagram on Oct. 16, Schneider allegedly said, "I'm going to get some guns. I know where I can get a lot of f------ guns and I am going to take care of business myself."

"I’m tired of all you f------ frauds. People need to f------ die and people are going to die. F--- all of you, especially you, Trump. You should be executed," he allegedly said in the video, according to the complaint. 

The video also allegedly included a caption that stated, in part, "THIS IS NOT A THREAT!!! AFTER LOSING EVERYTHING and My House Auction date is 11.04.2025 @realDonaldTrump SHOULD BE EXECUTED!!!"

Schneider allegedly posted the same video and caption approximately 18 times between Oct. 16 and Oct. 21, according to the complaint.

A "concerned citizen" in Florida who viewed the video on Oct. 16 reported it to law enforcement, according to the complaint.

Schneider faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison if convicted, the DOJ said.

Attorney information was not immediately available.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Jake Haro, father of missing baby Emmanuel Haro, sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for murder

Megan Forrester and Meredith Deliso, ABC News
Nov. 3, 2025
National News

Judge extends block on National Guard deployment into Portland

Peter Charalambous and Vanessa Navarrete, ABC News
Nov. 3, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital