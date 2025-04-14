Man charged for arson attacks at Tesla dealership, New Mexico GOP office

Alexander Mallin, ABC News
April 14, 2025

A New Mexico man has been arrested and federally charged in connection with two separate arson attacks on a Tesla dealership and the Republican Party's state headquarters in Albuquerque, according to newly unsealed court documents.

Jamison Wagner is alleged to have set fires at a Tesla showroom in Bernalillo on Feb. 9 and vandalized several vehicles in the parking lot with phrases including, "Die Elon," "Tesla Nazi Inc" and "Die Tesla Nazi," according to a federal complaint.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

